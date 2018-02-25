Street Closures for Oscars Ceremony in Hollywood Will Continue for Over a Week

If you were planning to cruise Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday night, go early.

At 10 p.m., the block west of Highland Avenue — where the TCL Chinese Theatre, El Capitan Theatre, Madame Tussauds Hollywood and Michael Jackson’s star are found — will be closed to vehicles.

The closure, to clear the way for construction of camera stations, fan bleachers and pre-show stages for the 90th Oscars ceremony, will continue through 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 7.

In a plan worked out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the city of Los Angeles, additional streets, sidewalks and crosswalks will be closed for varying periods leading up to the event Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.