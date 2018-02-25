Tribute Show Centered on Acts of Kindness to Honor Blaze Bernstein in Costa Mesa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The public is invited to pay tribute to slain Orange County resident Blaze Bernstein Sunday afternoon at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

The #BlazeItForward movement will present musical and spoken performances by students from the Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) themed around acts of kindness and humanity.

Bernstein, an OCSA graduate attending the University of Pennsylvania, was home for winter break when he disappeared Jan. 2. The 19-year-old's body was found six days later in Lake Forest, a mile from his house in Foothill Ranch.

Samuel Woodward, a former high school classmate of Bernstein's, was charged with murder in his stabbing death. Woodward pleaded not guilty Feb. 2 in Orange County Superior Court.

