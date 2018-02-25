Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Sylmar Is ID’d as 23-Year-Old Panorama City Resident

The woman found stabbed to death in a park in Sylmar early Friday morning has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of Panorama City, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Sunday.

Karen Tobor is the woman whose body was found dead, according to the coroner’s office. Authorities said she had died from multiple stab wounds to the chest area and her body was found in the 15000 block of Crestknoll Drive.

Before police were called to the scene, a park ranger had discovered Tobar’s body while he was opening the park, officials said. Her body was found in a grassy area near a parking lot.

At the time, detectives said they believe the victim had entered the park with the assailant after the park was closed.

No further information, such as a suspect description, has been released by authorities.