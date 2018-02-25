Woman Shot to Death in Unincorporated L.A. County; No Suspect Information Released: Sheriff

A woman was fatally shot in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County on Sunday afternoon and no information has been released about a possible suspect, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was described only as a Hispanic female in her 20s, and the shooting occurred at about 3:11 p.m. in the 15000 block of Newmont Avenue, sheriff’s deputies said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release, sheriff’s deputies said there is “no available suspect information” and authorities are still investigating.

The woman was discovered on the ground in front of a residence, and while her identity is not yet know, sheriff’s deputies said it appears she lived at that home. She had at least one gunshot wound and was unresponsive when authorities arrived, with law enforcement officers making unsuccessful attempts to save her life, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.