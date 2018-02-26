1 Injured After Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Granada Hills Home

A driver lost control of his vehicle and ended up crashing into a neighbor’s home in Granada Hills Monday morning, authorities said.

First responders were dispatched to the 17500 block of Minnehaha Street after receiving a report of a car into a home, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

A neighbor apparently lost control of the vehicle and drove into his neighbor’s garage before the car ended up in the kitchen, investigators at the scene said.

It was unclear how fast the vehicle was going at the time.

The approximately 41-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The homeowner was in a different room at the time of the crash and wasn’t injured.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed major damage to the back of the residence, and authorities indicated the house would be red-tagged.

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Ellina Abovian contributed to this story.