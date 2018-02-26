Class-Action Suit Alleges Port Trucking Firm Exploits Southern California Drivers

A lawsuit was filed Monday alleging that Southern California units of port trucking firm XPO Logistics Inc. improperly classified drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, depriving them of wages and benefits.

The suit, which seeks class-action status on behalf of about 160 or more drivers, was the latest step in a long-running dispute between some drivers and trucking firms that operate at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Government officials and regulators also have entered the fray. In January, for instance, Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer sued three other port trucking companies, likewise alleging that the misclassification enabled the companies to avoid providing drivers with a legal minimum wage and employee benefits.

In the latest suit against XPO Logistics, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, three drivers alleged that the company maintained a “deliberate scheme to misclassify their truck drivers as independent contractors, thereby denying them the fundamental protections due to employees under California law.”

