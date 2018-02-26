Filmmaker Kevin Smith Cancels Glendale Show, Explains He Survived Heart Attack With ‘100% Blockage’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Filmmaker Kevin Smith says he’s “still above ground” after surviving a massive heart attack Sunday.

The “Clerks” star tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Monday, notifying his followers that he’d pulled through as he explained why he had to cancel a gig Sunday night.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” wrote Smith, 47. He skipped the second of two “Kevin Smith Live!” shows at Glendale’s Alex Theatre, where he was taping a stand-up special

Smith said his doctor told him that he had “100% blockage” of an artery doctors refer to as “the widow-maker.” (That’s the same type of heart attack that earned Rosie O’Donnell a get-well tweet from arch-nemesis Donald Trump in 2012.)

