Husband Arrested After Allegedly Shooting, Killing Wife in Lake Los Angeles

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife in the unincorporated area of Lake Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

Michael Mayberry, 36, was booked at Lancaster on suspicion of murder, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He is accused of killing 29-year-old Sandy Mayberry, who was found with a gunshot wound in front of a home in the 15000 block of Newmont Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the release stated.

The victim was unresponsive when first responders arrived and attempted to revive her. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mayberry is being held on $2 million bail, according to inmate records. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

No additional details were immediately released.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.