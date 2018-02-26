Inmates at Men’s Central Jail Line up to Register to Vote During ACLU Push to Educate Incarcerated Californians

Several men in green “L.A. County Jail” jumpsuits stood behind bars and listened to Esther Lim speak about this year’s elections.

“How many here didn’t know they could vote?” Lim asked them. Some men came out of their cells or turned around as Lim explained their voting rights.

Later, in the day room of the Men’s Central Jail downtown, a line of inmates eager to register had formed.

In one of the largest efforts aimed at registering eligible incarcerated individuals in Southern California, dozens of volunteers this month are going inside jails in Los Angeles and Orange counties as part of the American Civil Liberties Union’s “Unlock the Vote” campaign to educate inmates about their rights.

