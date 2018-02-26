Supreme Court Will Not Rule on ‘Dreamers’ for Now; Trump May Not End DACA Program in March

Inmates at Men’s Central Jail Line up to Register to Vote During ACLU Push to Educate Incarcerated Californians

Posted 5:23 AM, February 26, 2018, by , Updated at 06:44AM, February 26, 2018

Several men in green “L.A. County Jail” jumpsuits stood behind bars and listened to Esther Lim speak about this year’s elections.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California visited Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles to register eligible incarcerated Californians to vote in February 2018.(Credit: Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times)

“How many here didn’t know they could vote?” Lim asked them. Some men came out of their cells or turned around as Lim explained their voting rights.

Later, in the day room of the Men’s Central Jail downtown, a line of inmates eager to register had formed.

In one of the largest efforts aimed at registering eligible incarcerated individuals in Southern California, dozens of volunteers this month are going inside jails in Los Angeles and Orange counties as part of the American Civil Liberties Union’s “Unlock the Vote” campaign to educate inmates about their rights.

