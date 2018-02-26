LAPD Twitter Account Hacked to Declare ‘White Supremacists’; Department Blames 3rd-Party App ‘Vulnerability’

The Los Angeles Police Department main Twitter account @LAPDHQ was hacked Monday to declare the force’s members are “white supremacists.” The department’s account used to present its public image posted a tweet at 1:53 p.m. stating “lapdWHITE SUPREMACISTS.”

Josh Rubenstein, the LAPD’s public information director, in a message said the department’s Twitter account had been hacked. “We are working to lock it down now.” The tweet, once noticed, was immediately removed but not before several viewers captured the image.

Readers immediately commented on the hacking. One reader asked: Hey “@LAPODHQ u Ok:” Another Twitter follower @BlueKnight257: “seriously get it together HQ! Somebody has access to twitter account!”

We are aware that our #LAPD account was compromised and are taking the proper steps to resolve this issue. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 26, 2018

Earlier today the LAPD’s Headquarters Twitter account was compromised. It appears the cause was a vulnerability in a third-party social media app. We have, and will continue to work with @Twitter to take additional steps to protect our social media accounts — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 27, 2018