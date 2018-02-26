Malibu Bans Restaurants From Giving Out Plastic Straws, Stirrers and Utensils

During every visit to the beach, Sheila Morovati, her husband and their two kids each pick up at least 10 pieces of trash. Almost always, every item is made of plastic: straws, bottle caps, lids, forks.

So last year, Morovati helped lead a campaign to get rid of plastic straws in the city of Malibu. The effort culminated Monday night with the City Council banning the seaside town’s roughly 65 restaurants and food vendors from offering or selling plastic straws, stirrers and utensils to customers.

“This is a community based on its ocean and beaches and we want to protect those,” said Craig George, the city’s environmental sustainability director.

“Individual cities have to decide how they’re going to protect the earth,” he said. “We’ve got to start somewhere. If we can start locally, that’s best place to start.”

