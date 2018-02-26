Man Accused of Attempting to Hit Officer With Truck Leads Erratic Pursuit From Santa Ana to Irvine: Police

A man wanted for assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon led an erratic pursuit Monday from Santa Ana to Irvine, authorities said.

Antonio Padilla Jr., 37, attempted to run over an officer during a traffic stop the afternoon of Feb. 18, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

The officer had pulled him over at a parking lot for expired tags, Lt. Carl Whitney said. As she was writing a citation, Padilla allegedly tried to hit her with his truck.

“She had to dive out of the way to avoid being hit by the suspect,” Whitney said.

Whitney said the officer pulled out her weapon but didn’t fire, and Padilla was able to get away.

On Monday, the suspect was reported being sighted in Santa Ana. Garden Grove police sent undercover officers to the scene and asked Santa Ana police for assistance at around 5:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Padilla drove away when officers approached his 2016 GMC Sierra near 1300 South Ross Street, authorities said. Officers lost sight of his truck due to traffic, police said, but an aerial unit later spotted it near the 55 Freeway.

@GardenGrovePD detectives looking for Antonio Padilla Jr who was wanted for ADW on an officer on 02/18/18. Today, Padilla's truck was found & @SantaAnaPD attempted to stop Padilla. A #pursuit started. Padilla carjacked another vehicle in Irvine and crashed. #K-9 bite by @OCSD pic.twitter.com/xHtbsSZ8IG — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) February 27, 2018

A pursuit ensued from the 55 to the 405 Freeway, where authorities said Padilla crashed into another vehicle. Padilla continued to drive and came to a dead end on Rosa Drew Lane in Irvine, where he got out of his truck and pulled a woman out of her SUV, police said.

The woman’s brother tried to intervene, according to a statement from Irvine police, but Padilla was able to take the SUV. Neither victim sustained any injuries, the news release said.

Padilla drove away, but the chase ended shortly after the SUV lost its tires near Kaiser and Gillette avenues, police said. Padilla started running, but after a brief struggle, officers were able to apprehend him with help from a K-9.

The handler of the K-9, named Puskas, believed the animal broke a couple of teeth at the scene. The dog was being examined, police said.

Authorities said Padilla was taken to a hospital, where he was treated. They later booked him at an Orange County jail for numerous felonies, Garden Grove police said in a statement.

Padilla, a parolee on early release, had been previously jailed on a domestic violence charge, Whitney said.

Garden Grove police would handle the assault incident while authorities in Irvine would take charge of the carjacking investigation. California Highway Patrol would oversee the crash on the 405.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra, Chip Yost and Matt Phillips contributed to this report.