Man Fatally Shot by Officer After LAPD Receives Call About Allegedly Armed, Possibly Mentally Ill Man in Panorama City

A man was shot dead by a Los Angeles Police Department officer Monday morning following a call about someone believed to be mentally ill and initially thought to have a gun — though he was later found to be armed with some sort of edged weapon, according to police.

Police responded to the scene in the 9100 block of Kester Avenue after receiving a call at about 8:45 a.m. about a man said to be armed with a gun, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison. However, when officers arrived to the scene, they discovered the man armed with a 16-inch edged weapon.

“As the officers arrived, a man came out of one of the homes,” said LAPD Detective Megan Aguilar in a video tweeted by the agency. “He was armed with an edged weapon measuring at least 16 inches long.”

Police have not said whether that weapon was a knife or something else.

“At the at time, officers used less lethal options including a taser and a bean bag shot gun,” Aguilar said. “Ultimately, though, there was an officer-involved shooting. That individual was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead here at scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department.”

The man has only been described by police as being in his 20s. Those are the only details being released by police so far.

Officials from the LAPD’s Force Investigation Division are looking into the incident, Aguilar said.