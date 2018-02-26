Mayor Garcetti, Other L.A. Politicians Push for New State Bill That Would Fund Housing Efforts for Homeless Communities

A group of Los Angeles-area politicians appeared at a skid row community center Monday to support a new state bill that would fund homeless efforts throughout California.

Homelessness is “the issue defining our state,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was joined by Assembly members Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) and Laura Friedman (D-Glendale).

Assembly Bill 3171, authored by Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) and state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens), would pay for homeless shelters, rental assistance, permanent housing and other efforts, and require cities to match any funds received from the program.

The bill doesn’t set a specific dollar amount, but the mayors of the state’s 11 largest cities are seeking a total of $1.5 billion. Legislators want the money to come from the $6.1-billion tax revenue surplus that’s expected from this year’s budget.

