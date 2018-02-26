Mystery of Bound, Naked Woman Found Hanged at San Diego-Area Mansion Goes to Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officially, Rebecca Zahau died at her own hand.

Investigators who first looked around the Coronado mansion where she reportedly was found hanging — naked, gagged and bound hand and foot — suspected they had a homicide on their hands.

But after a seven-week investigation, Sheriff Bill Gore held a news conference to announce that evidence and autopsy results led to the conclusion that Zahau's death on July 13, 2011, was a suicide.

Zahau's mother and sister have refused to believe that the 32-year-old surgical technician with a strong Christian faith killed herself. This week, trial is to start in San Diego County Superior Court in the family's wrongful death lawsuit.

