Police Investigate Alleged Groping Near Azusa Pacific University

Police are investigating an alleged groping that occurred near Azusa Pacific University over the weekend.

The incident was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Alosta Avenue.

A man approached the victim who was standing outside and “sexually groped” the victim, according to a bulletin released by the university.

The man was seen leaving the area heading south on Alosta Avenue.

He is described as being between 24 and 27 years old and about 6 feet tall. The hood from his jacket was apparently pulled over his head and he was possibly wearing a gray beanie. Police said he may have had red or blond facial hair.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Azusa Police Department at 626-812-3200 or campus safety at 626 815-3898.