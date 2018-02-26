President Trump to Discuss Legislative Response to Florida Mass Shooting in Bipartisan Meeting

Posted 1:54 PM, February 26, 2018, by , Updated at 01:57PM, February 26, 2018

President Donald Trump will meet with lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss legislative solutions in response to the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, Rachelle Borges, sits near a candlelit cross during a vigil for victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the day before, at Pine Trail Park, on Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. (Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, Rachelle Borges, sits near a candlelit cross during a vigil for victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the day before, at Pine Trail Park, on Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. (Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Trump will meet with lawmakers from both parties, Sanders said Monday.

Sanders declined to say specifically what measures Trump would support with regard to raising the age of purchase for certain firearms and strengthening background checks. She said that would be discussed with lawmakers on Wednesday.

Sanders said that Trump has directed the Justice Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to find a way to outlaw bump fire stocks through executive action. If that can’t be accomplished, Sanders said, Trump would support a “legislative solution” to outlaw the devices.

Related stories