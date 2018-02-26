Robert Durst Murder Case Marked by Confrontations Between Lawyers

It’s a rivalry teetering on mutual disgust.

The battle between the prosecution and the high-priced legal team defending New York real estate scion Robert Durst in his Los Angeles murder case has frequently devolved into accusations of misconduct, incompetence, bullying and, after one ugly hallway confrontation between two of the attorneys, even slander.

Nothing is too small to bicker about. Not who should pay for a retired detective’s pet sitter while he testifies. Not who gets more minutes to talk in court.

The tension escalated earlier this month when Durst’s lawyers said they’re considering making a highly unusual request for the judge to remove one of the lead prosecutors, who has repeatedly clashed with the defense team.

