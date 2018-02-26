Spoken Dreams: Trisha Rae Stahl, Actress

Trisha Rae Stahl is an actress from the small town of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. For Trisha, acting started out simply as a hobby. As she made ready to attend college and really had to think about what she wanted to do with her future, Trisha was encouraged to pursue acting professionally. She became more seriously involved in the theater program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, but still had no plans to leave the comforts of a small town for bustling Los Angeles.

The universe, however, had different plans for Tricia. She eventually did end up in Los Angeles, and dove head first into the the entertainment industry. She was met with some incredible opportunities as an actress, such as a recurring role on 2 seasons of Glee, and a series regular role on the Tyler Perry show Too Close to Home. But for Trisha, finding success as an actress isn’t the biggest reason the universe guided her to Los Angeles; It was to find her son.

In this episode, Trisha opens up about her early relationship with performing. She shares the emotional story of finding fulfillment outside of acting, and recalls the nerve-wracking experience of auditioning for Tyler Perry.

