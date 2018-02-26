Train Like a Victoria Secret Angel With the Pvolve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NY-based celebrity trainer and founder of P.volve, Stephen Pasterino, joined us live with tips on how to train like a Victoria Secret Angel. P.volve is a unique sculpting & toning method that many Victoria's Secret models are obsessed with. It’s a low impact, anti-pulse method that focuses on small, deliberate moves that tone and de-bulk the body. All of Stephen’s clients call him the butt master! Through a mix of physical therapy, functional science and hip-opening exercises, Stephen teaches his clients how to activate and strengthen hard-to-target muscles without damaging or overworking your muscles. For more information on pvolve, including how you can try their streaming workouts (first 2 weeks free), click HERE or follow them on social media.