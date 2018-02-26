Two LAPD Officers Plead No Contest to Sexually Assaulting Multiple Women While on Duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Los Angeles police officers pleaded no contest Monday to sexually assaulting multiple women, a pattern of predation in which one partner often served as the lookout while the other carried out an attack in their unmarked police car.

In a downtown L.A. courtroom, officers Luis Valenzuela and James C. Nichols entered their no-contest pleas to two counts each of forcible rape and two counts each of forcible oral copulation. The officers appeared in court in orange, jail-issued jumpsuits and were shackled at the waist.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Ronald Coen sentenced the men to 25 years in state prison, and ordered that they register as sex offenders.

If tried and convicted, the men had faced a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.