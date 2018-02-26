Universal Studios Hollywood Raises Daily Ticket Prices 7%, Weeks After 9% Disneyland Hike

Only two weeks after Disneyland increased daily ticket prices nearly 9%, the theme park’s biggest Southern California rival, Universal Studios Hollywood, raised daily ticket prices by more than 7%.

The cost of a peak-demand daily ticket for Universal Studios Hollywood was boosted over the weekend to $129 from $120 at the front gate. Visitors can save up to $20 off that price by booking tickets online. California residents can save up to $30 off the gate price with an online purchase.

The hike comes only months before the park opens a new attraction based on the animated characters from the 2008 DreamWorks movie “Kung Fu Panda.”

The new attraction, set to open this summer, is expected to use projection mapping, 360-degree surround-sound audio and physical effects such as water and wind; seats will pivot and swivel in time with the action projected in front of the guests.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.