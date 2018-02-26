Winter Storm to Bring Chilly Conditions, Rain and Snow to SoCal

A cold winter storm is expected to bring light rain and low-elevation snowfall to Southern California beginning Monday evening, forecasters said.

The system is expected to bring only about a quarter-inch of rain or less to the region, but driving conditions in mountainous areas could be precarious with snow levels potentially dropping as low as 1,700 feet in some areas, said Andrew Rorke, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“The big story with this storm is the low snow levels,” Rorke said. “Not only will all the mountain pass roads be affected by snow, but some areas in the foothills of the Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley could see snow.”

Motorists driving along the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine on Tuesday “really need to stay abreast of current weather conditions,” he said. That area could get up to two inches of snow, Rorke said.

Layer those sweaters! Cold weather expected in:

– San Fernando Valley through Wednesday, 2/28

– @SantaClarita Valley through Wednesday, 2/28

– L.A. mountains through Friday, 3/2

– Antelope Valley through Friday, 3/2 pic.twitter.com/da67uR2wTn — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) February 26, 2018

For the latest storm related road closures in Los Angeles & Ventura Counties, go to our Quickmap: https://t.co/NBeQFoO0lp pic.twitter.com/CMHyzOrQbY — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 26, 2018