1 Injured After Fire Breaks Out During Chemistry Experiment at Cal State Long Beach

A fire broke out during a chemistry experiment Tuesday in a Cal State Long Beach classroom, leaving one person injured, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the campus about 1:20 p.m., when students working with lithium hydroxide and lithium metal experienced a chemical reaction that sparked a blaze, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

They extinguished the fire about a half hour later. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. It’s unclear if the injured person was a student.

Authorities warned students to avoid the area as hazardous materials specialists assessed the situation.

