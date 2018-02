Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pacoima with the Lucy Pet Foundation for World Spay Day 2018.

World Spay Day 2018 The Lucy Pet Foundation

(855)499-5829

Facebook: The Lucy Pet Foundation

Twitter: LucyPetFdn

LinkedIn: The Lucy Pet Foundation

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call (323)460-5732.