Federal Court Halts California’s Cancer Warnings for Glyphosate, the Herbicide Found in Roundup

A federal judge on Monday temporarily barred California environmental officials from requiring cancer warnings on food products that contain traces of the herbicide glyphosate.

The injunction by U.S. District Judge William Shubb leaves glyphosate on the state’s so-called Proposition 65 list as a “chemical known to the state of California to cause cancer,” but bars anyone from enforcing a requirement to warn consumers about the presence of the herbicide.

Major agricultural industry groups sued the state, alleging that a warning label on food would violate 1st Amendment free speech protections by compelling retailers to post “false, misleading and highly controversial statements” on their products.

Chandler Goule, chief executive officer for the National Assn. of Wheat Growers, the lead plaintiff in the case, praised the decision and vowed to continue the fight to invalidate the listing of glyphosate under Proposition 65, the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act, passed by voters in 1986.

