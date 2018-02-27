Firefighter Injured While Battling Blaze at Clothing Business in Downtown Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A firefighter suffered moderate injuries while battling a large blaze at clothing business in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The blaze was reported about 4:50 a.m. near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and San Pedro Street and was knocked down about 45 minutes later, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the building engulfed in flames and adjacent power lines sparked as the blaze continued. The downed power lines created a hazard for firefighters. It is unclear how the firefighter was injured, but he was taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

The fire was held to the building, "despite multiple exposed buildings," the fire department said in an alert.

Fire trucks surrounded the building as the entire roof was burned away and structure appeared to be compromised.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The business, Priceless Apparel, Inc. is located at 771 East Pico Boulevard 1. It is described online as a privately held company that sells women's "ready-to-wear apparel. It was established in 2013.

