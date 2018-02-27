L.A. County’s Program for Responding to School Threats Could Be Expanded After Board of Supervisors Vote in New Proposal

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to pursue expansion of a county program designed to prevent school shootings.

The proposal, written by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Kathryn Barger, asks mental health professionals and law enforcement officials to report back to the board with options on how to bolster the School Threat Assessment Response Team.

Hahn said that until Congress takes action to curb gun violence, schools in L.A. County are at risk.

“We’re forced to confront the terrible reality that our own schools here in L.A. County are not immune from these tragedies,” she said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.