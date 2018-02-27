More Than 700 People Cleared From Santa Ana River Trail Over 6 Days

The gates were locked and the Santa Ana River trail was quiet Monday night after a massive push, spanning six days, to relocate more than 700 people to motels and shelters across Orange County.

“This was a landmark process with so many different groups combining forces,” said Brooke Weitzman, an attorney who sued Orange County on behalf of seven homeless people, alleging that officials’ goal to empty the tent city last month violated her clients’ civil rights.

Weitzman and county representatives agreed to a stipulation that allowed clearing of the encampment, with guidance from U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter, who toured the site and demanded that government and social services staff work with residents in a “humane way.”

The attorney said that no one was arrested during the process.

