The Awesome Company Celebrating What Makes Everyone Unique

Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Paulina Porizkova, and co-founder and CEO, Jacquie Mahan, joined us live to tell us all about the The Awesome Company. The Awesome Company is a design studio based in Columbus, Ohio. It was founded by three friends with a simple, powerful idea: awesome is everywhere. They employ people on the autism spectrum. Their goal is to create awareness and spread a positive message for autism employees in the workplace. Paulina is also part of Sports Illustrated’s “In Her Own Words” project. We talked to her about that as well.

For more information on the Awesome Company including how you can shop their custom organic goods, visit their website or follow them on social media.

For more information on Sports Illustrated’s “In Her Own Words” project, click HERE.