Thunderstorm Brings ‘Unusual’ Accumulation of Hail to Sacramento

A thunderstorm struck Sacramento on Monday afternoon, blanketing parts of the city with hail during what’s so far been an unusually dry winter.

In one neighborhood north of downtown, several vehicles got stuck in the graupel, snarling traffic, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Social media exploded with images and videos from the unique scene in California’s capital. Some areas got up to 3 inches of hail, weather officials said.

“It’s not unusual for us to see accumulation of hail in the valley; it’s just more unusual for it to hit a main metro area,” said Robert Baruffaldi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

Whether we are calling it hail, graupel, sleet, or snow: There was enough of it on the ground in South Natomas for the crew at Engine 15 to build a SnowFireMan! pic.twitter.com/HliSA8TOUq — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 27, 2018