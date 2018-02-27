× Trump Resumes Criticism of Russia Investigation, Calling It a ‘Witch Hunt’ in Tweet

President Donald Trump resumed his criticism Tuesday of the investigation into possible ties between his campaign and Russia.

Trump’s messages broke a relative Twitter silence for the President, who, aside from several retweets, hadn’t tweeted since Saturday. It also comes after he had called for gun restrictions in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school massacre.

“WITCH HUNT,” Trump simply wrote at one point Tuesday.

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

The tweets include commentary on Fox doubting that his campaign colluded with Russia, which he has vigorously denied. One tweet reiterated his commonly stated belief that his 2016 general election opponent, Hillary Clinton, should be investigated for “criminality.”

Trump’s communications director, Hope Hicks, is scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence Committee later Tuesday, sources with knowledge of the matter tell CNN.

The House panel plans to interview Hicks about any knowledge she has of contacts that occurred between other Trump associates and Russians, as well as other controversies.

“I’ve been skeptical about the collusion and obstruction claims for the last year. I just don’t see the evidence….in terms of the collusion, it’s all a bit implausible based on the evidence we have.” Jonathan Turley on @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

“We’ve seen NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION….I have seen nothing, the firing of James Comey and all of the aftermath, that suggests that the President has obstructed justice because he’s exercising his power as the President of the U.S. I just don’t see it.” Judge Ken Starr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018