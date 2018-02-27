Water Main Break in Newport Beach Prompts Debris Flow, Road Closure

Posted 6:35 AM, February 27, 2018

A water main break on a hillside in Newport Beach Tuesday morning has apparently caused debris flow and road closures in the area, police said.

Crews work to clean up debris that flowed from a hillside in Newport Beach following a water main break on Feb. 27, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

The incident was reported about 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bayside Drive, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

Dirt and debris covered about 50 feet of Bayside Drive, just east of Jamboree Road. Bayside is expected to be closed between Jamboree and El Paseo Street until about noon, police said.

Officials shut off the water in the area after the main break, but it is unclear how the break occurred.

Crews began working on cleaning up the area.

A man who lives in the neighborhood said he walks in the area and thought that the steep hill was precarious.

"I've always walked by here and thought, 'Man, I wonder if one day that will go,' and the day came," said Mike, who did not want to give his last name. "It's so steep."

A portion of Bayside Drive in Newport Beach was closed after a water main break caused debris flow in the area on Feb. 27, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

