Whittier Home Apparently Gutted by Fire Started by Lightning

A home in Whittier was apparently destroyed in a fire caused by a lightning, authorities said Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 11000 block of Leland Avenue at 11:07 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman.

Lightning had caused an exterior fire that moved into the structure, authorities said. It’s not clear if the lightning struck the house or vegetation nearby.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the charred home appeared to have been gutted. No one was in the home when the fire broke out, fire officials said.

The fire came as storms moved through Southern California on Tuesday.