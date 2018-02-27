Winter Storm Brings Snow, Rain to Southern California; More Precipitation Expected Later This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold winter storm that brought overnight rain and snow to Southern California had mostly cleared out by Tuesday morning but still presented a chance of brief showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, forecasters said.

Parts of Los Angeles County received more than half an inch of rain late Monday, including the Puddingstone Reservoir in San Dimas, which received 0.57 inch, and the San Gabriel Dam in Azusa, which received 0.51 inch.

There were brief, heavy downpours. Between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. Monday, Compton reported 0.22 inch of rain.

Downtown Los Angeles, meanwhile, received a measly 0.02 inch.

