Yelp just announced their 5th annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the US list. The #1 (TKB Deli and Bakery in Indio) and #17 (786 Degrees in Sun Valley) on the list, joined us live with their specialties. For a complete list of the top 100 places, click HERE.

For more information on the places that joined us live, see the details below.

TKB Deli and Bakery

44911 Golf Center Parkway

Indio, Ca 92201

760.775.8330

786 Degrees

8879 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Unit # A

Sun Valley, CA 91352

818-939-6566