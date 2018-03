Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An 11-year-old Laguna Beach boy described by friends as a "rising star" in the surfing world is battling a catastrophic head injury he suffered while snowboarding in Oregon last week, his family says. Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his family's out-of-pocket medical expenses, which they say have already risen above $100,000.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 28, 2018.