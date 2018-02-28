Amid Forecasts of Another Winter Storm, Mammoth and Lake Tahoe Are Expecting to Get Sensational Snow This Week

Mammoth and Lake Tahoe looked like snow globes Tuesday after winter storms graced the resort areas the past few days, and an even bigger blast is expected to roll in Wednesday night, reaching from the Northern Sierra to the resorts that rim Los Angeles.

Bring chains and emergency kits with extra food if you’re traveling near California mountains the next few days.

The biggest snows, driven by high winds, will roll into Tahoe on Wednesday night and bash Mammoth before sunrise Thursday morning. The storm is accompanied by polar air. Highs on Friday and Saturday are expected to reach only into the teens and 20s.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through Saturday morning and warned travelers that conditions could be lethal for those who are unprepared.

