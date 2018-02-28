Authorities Recommend Evacuations in Parts of Santa Barbara County Ahead of Storm

Authorities are urging residents to evacuate in parts of Santa Barbara County ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the area Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office recommended that residents in parts of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria evacuate starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The county has created an interactive map that shows which neighborhoods are most at risk.

“This is giving them more than enough warning to begin to prepare,” said Terri Nisich, a county spokeswoman. “Those with access and functional needs, people that need more time leaving an area, [should] begin to move.”

Forecasters predict that the storm will dump a one-third to two-thirds of an inch of rain per hour at certain points through Friday, which could be enough to trigger mud and debris flows near burn areas.

