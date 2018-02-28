× Cameras Compared: Samsung Galaxy S9 vs iPhone X vs Pixel 2

Comparing the cameras on the top smartphones on the market including the Samsung Galaxy S9, Apple’s iPhone X and Google’s Pixel 2.

We’ve moved past megapixels and now most of us just want to know if a smartphone takes good photos in a variety of conditions. We took the same pictures on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9, Apple’s iPhone X and the Google Pixel 2 to see how they perform when compared side by side.

