Frank Buckley Interviews: James Syhabout, Chef/Restaurant Owner/Author

James Syhabout is one of the top chefs in the San Francisco Bay Area–chef/owner of the fine dining restaurant “Commis” where he has earned two Michelin stars–and chef/owner of “Hawker Fare,” which he describes as a “Lao Isaan eatery.”
His cookbook “Hawker Fare: Stories & Recipes From A Refugee Chef’s Isan Thai & Lao Roots” is part cookbook, part autobiography. It is an American success story. During this podcast, James tells the moving story of his journey from childhood as a Lao refugee in 1980s Oakland to celebrity chef.
