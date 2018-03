Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A rehabilitation program takes dogs on "death row" in animal shelters — considered ineligible for adoption due to behavior problems — and matches them with inmates at the California City Correctional Facility in the northern Antelope Valley who help turn them into adoptable pets.

The program, Pawsitive Change currently operates in four California prisons. Visit the organization's website to learn more.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 28, 2018.

35.152811 -117.859097