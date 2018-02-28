× Legislative Investigation Substantiates Harassment Claims Against Former Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra

Three months after Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment, an Assembly investigation has found the Pacoima Democrat likely engaged in “unwanted conduct” toward three subordinate employees while he worked as a legislative staffer.

The investigation’s conclusions, released Wednesday, back up a number of allegations first reported by the Times in November, including claims that, as chief of staff to then-Assemblyman Felipe Fuentes, Bocanegra commented on a younger staffer’s appearance and asked her out on dates, and that he placed a subordinate’s bracelet in his front pants pocket and asked her to retrieve it.

“Regarding this time period from when I was a staffer nearly 10 years, I can only say that I always intended to treat staff fairly and respectfully,” Bocanegra said in a statement.

A separate probe found that Gerardo Guzman, who worked as district director to Fuentes and Bocanegra, also engaged in improper conduct, including discussing sex toys with female staffers. Guzman, who is married to Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez, was fired from his Assembly job last week as a result of the investigation.

