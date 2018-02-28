Rams Cheerleading Director Keely Fimbres along with 6 LA Rams Cheerleaders joined us live to talk about this year’s cheerleader auditions. The Los Angeles Rams are hosting cheerleader auditions for the 2018 season starting Sunday, March 11 at the USC Galen Center. Candidates must register online by Thursday, March 8th. All candidates looking to audition must be 18 or older by March 1. The Rams Cheerleaders are also hosting four voluntary workouts prior to auditions at 24 hour fitness locations throughout the LA region which includes one hour of dance and a Q & A session with Cheerleading Director Keely Fimbres For more information, click HERE. Rehearsals & interviews will take place from March 13 - 22 and Final Auditions will take place on Sunday, March 22.
Los Angeles Rams Cheerleader Auditions
-
LA Rams’ Rampage Mascot and Cheerleaders Rally Spirit Ahead of NFL Wildcard Game
-
Suspected DUI Driver Arrested in East Los Angeles After Leading LAPD on Pursuit
-
Women’s March: Thousands of Protestors Gather in Cities Nationwide for a Second Day
-
Pence Was Set to Meet With North Korean Officials During Winter Olympics Before They Canceled
-
Metro Los Angeles Offers Free Rides on Buses, Rail Lines on Christmas and New Year’s Eve
-
-
Women’s March L.A. Founders Preview the 2018 Event
-
Mikaela Shiffrin Wins Gold for U.S. in Giant Slalom at Pyeongchang Olympics
-
Pop Warner Football Teams to Play at Halftime of the LA Rams/Texans Game
-
Pyeongchang Games End With Spectacular Closing Ceremony, Calls for Peace
-
KTLA to Broadcast 5 Dodgers Games This Season
-
-
Trump Tweets It’s ‘A Perfect Day for All Women to March,’ Takes Credit for Jobs and Wealth in Last Year
-
One Year After Joining the Women’s March in Atlanta, Transgender Woman Works as City Council Member
-
March for Life Fights Against Abortion Rights in Downtown L.A. on Same Day as Women’s March