Los Angeles Rams Cheerleader Auditions

Rams Cheerleading Director Keely Fimbres along with 6 LA Rams Cheerleaders joined us live to talk about this year’s cheerleader auditions. The Los Angeles Rams are hosting cheerleader auditions for the 2018 season starting Sunday, March 11 at the USC Galen Center. Candidates must register online by Thursday, March 8th. All candidates looking to audition must be 18 or older by March 1. The Rams Cheerleaders are also hosting four voluntary workouts prior to auditions at 24 hour fitness locations throughout the LA region which includes one hour of dance and a Q & A session with Cheerleading Director Keely Fimbres For more information, click HERE. Rehearsals & interviews will take place from March 13 - 22 and Final Auditions will take place on Sunday, March 22.