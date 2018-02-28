Founder, creator and designer of Jaclyn Jones USA Jaclyn Jones joined us live with her new line of women’s luxury shoes. Jaclyn had become very familiar with the lack of practicality in most women’s footwear, especially those sitting in the designer space. Moved by a desire to look good without walking like an injured animal, Jaclyn sought the long-headed path to create such a product that women could not only enjoy looking at, but actually feel their best in. From start to finish, Jaclyn Jones USA shoes are stitched and completed by the hands of a few skilled artisans making each shoe a unique piece of art. For more information on Jaclyn Jones USA luxury shoes, visit her website or follow them on social media.
Luxury Women’s Shoes Handcrafted in L.A. With Jaclyn Jones USA
