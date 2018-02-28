Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Rape in Home-Invasion Stabbing of Woman at Her Santa Monica Home

A man who allegedly broke into a woman’s Santa Monica home last week is being held on suspicion of attempted rape and the victim is still recovering from stab wounds, police said Tuesday.

Rashad Devon Harris, 25, allegedly broke into an apartment in the 1700 block of Fifth Street at 3:30 a.m. last Friday, while the woman was sleeping, according to a Santa Monica Police Department news release.

After entering through the window, he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and then asked the victim for money and items, police said.

He stabbed her in the arm and jumped on top of the injured victim, who managed to fight him off. The woman, in her early 20s, received cuts to her face and arms, according to police.

“She’s fairly young, so we’re hoping that she’s strong enough,” Santa Monica police Lt. Saul Rodriguez said after the attack. “She made it, she did fight herself off of the suspect, so that was definitely a good thing for her. We hope that she survives.”

She remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said Tuesday.

Harris was linked to the crime through forensic evidence at the crime scene. He arrested without incident at the Van Nuys Probation Office.

Harris was booked at the Santa Monica jail on suspicion of attempted rape, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, kidnapping and probation violations, according to the release. He is being held without bail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Burciaga at 310-458-8932, Detective J. Rodriguez at 310-458-2233 or the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.