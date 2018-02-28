Man Arrested on Suspicion of Homicide After Woman’s Body Found in Costa Mesa Park: Police

A man was arrested on suspicion of homicide after a woman’s body was found in a Costa Mesa park Wednesday, police said.

The body was found in Talbert Regional Park at at 1299 Victoria Street about 7:10 a.m., according to Costa Mesa Police Department.

The suspect, Daniel Correa, 24, apparently alerted authorities of the body, which responding officers found in a brush area nearby.

The woman, described only as a 29-year-old transient from Massachusetts, apparently died of blunt force trauma, police said.

Correa, also described as a transient, was subsequently arrested in connection with the homicide.

The relationship between the victim and suspect has not been released. Police have also not indicated a motive behind the crime, or how exactly it occurred.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Jonathan Tripp at 714-754-5364.