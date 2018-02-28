Man Charged in ‘Heinous’ Attack on 85-Year-Old Woman in Koreatown: LAPD

Warning: A photo below may appear graphic to some readers.

A 41-year-old man was charged after being arrested for the second time in connection with a violent, unprovoked attack on an 85-year-old woman in Koreatown, officials said Wednesday.

Richard Rene Colomo faces charges of elder abuse and infliction of injury, and could receive a sentencing enhancement for causing great bodily injury to a person age 70 years or older, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The Feb. 10 attack he is accused in left Mi Reum Song, a Koreatown grandmother, suffering from significant injuries to her head and face, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which described the incident as “heinous.”

A photo released by her family in the immediate aftermath showed the 85-year-old woman with extensive bruising and swelling around her eyes and nose, a cut to the forehead and her head in a bandage.

The victim had been walking to a grocery store near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Vermont Avenue when she was brutally struck in the face until she fell to the ground, where she hit a sidewalk curb and was knocked unconscious. She was found bleeding in the street, police said.

Colomo was walking in the area when he encountered Song and assaulted her without provocation, according to prosecutors.

The Bell Gardens resident had been previously arrested on Feb. 13, after the L.A. Police Department released surveillance video of a man running from the scene in an attempt to find the perpetrator.

However, because a suspect can not be held longer than two days without an arrest warrant or formal charges, Colomo was released on Feb. 15.

At that point, county prosecutors sent the case back to LAPD for further investigation, according to Paul Eakins, a public information officer with the DA’s office. After prosecutors revisited the case on Feb. 22, a warrant was filed for Colomo’s arrest on Feb. 23.

Police located and arrested the 41-year-old on Tuesday, according to LAPD, which also confirmed the charges.

Colomo was expected to appear in court Thursday for his arraignment. DA’s officials were requesting his bail be set at $80,000.

If convicted as charged, he could face up to nine years in state prison.

LAPD detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

34.052538 -118.291624