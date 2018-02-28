Man’s Body Found Near Ocean Front Walk in Venice

A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near the Ocean Front Walk in Venice Wednesday morning.

The discovery was reported near Ocean Front Walk and Ozone Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Sanchez said.

Video from the scene showed police tape surrounding a restroom facility on the beach.

There were no signs of trauma found on the man’s body, Sanchez said.

His identity has not been released.

The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this report.