San Diego Co. Ninth-Grader Arrested After Allegedly Posting Photo of Lego Rifle on Social Media With Threatening Message

A freshman at a San Diego County high school was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats after he posted a photo of a Lego rifle on social media with a threatening message, a school district official said.

The 14-year-old ninth grader at West Hills High School in Santee was arrested at his home Tuesday, said Catherine Martin, a spokeswoman with the Grossmont Union High School District.

We thank law enforcement for their quick action,” Martin said on Twitter.

The arrest comes as several schools — both in Southern California and across the country — have reacted to threats of violence in the wake of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

